Forecast Updated on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up shower or storm. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 85-95. Winds: S-SE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Fog possible by morning in some areas. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up shower or storm…especially on the sea breeze. Most folks will stay dry. Highs: 82-94. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 70-78. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up shower or storm. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 83-93. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs: 82-93. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
We continue to be in our weather pattern where the heat will dictate the main story of the forecast to start the workweek. Temperatures today will jump into the 90s once again with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. Overall, most of us will remain dry once again, but one or two pop-up showers or storms are possible this afternoon. Again, most folks will not see much of anything…we can’t completely rule it out with the influence of cooler water off possible to move inland later today.
A better chance of a couple pop-up showers and storms are possible on Tuesday as the wind turns a bit more in off the Atlantic and will interact with the very hot air inland a bit more by later in the day. The sea breeze will be the trigger for our chances of a few showers and storms, but again…the majority of us will remain dry on Tuesday.
Wednesday we go back to a stray chance of a pop-up shower or storm before our pattern finally changes as we head into Thursday and Friday. The remnants of Beryl will pass by to our north and west as we work into later in the workweek and will allow for a pull of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to get caught in the ridge of high pressure off the coast. With our region in the area coined “The Ring of Fire,” the instability inherently here due to our position in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere along with the extra moisture will provide our best chance for scattered showers and storms from Thursday into Friday and could linger into early on Saturday.
Once the showers break apart on Saturday morning, things will settle for the weekend. This will also lead to very hot weather again by Sunday with highs back into the mid 90s and will continue into Monday before a weak boundary brings around a round of showers and storms later in the day on Monday.