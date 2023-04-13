Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-64. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny turning mostly cloudy by the late afternoon. Highs: 78-83. Winds: S 5-20 mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers by morning. Lows: 58-64. Winds: S-SE 5-20 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible on and off throughout the day. The day will not be a total washout. Highs: 60-75. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 74-81. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
This tranquil weather pattern is here to stay for the remainder of the work week with lots of sunshine for everyone to enjoy and warmer temperatures heading our way. Another great weather day on the way on Thursday with sunshine and temperatures climbing up into the 80s. It will be a bit breezy at times this afternoon and with the lower humidity, the fire threat remains elevated this afternoon across Delmarva.
The warmer weather will continue to push into the area for Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s, but by Friday afternoon and evening we will start to see the clouds on the increase from the south and west. A storm that has formed in the Gulf of Mexico moves across the deep south and into our neck of the woods as we start the weekend with the chance of scattered showers throughout the day. I don’t expect Saturday to be a complete and total washout, but it will not be the greatest weekend day. You will want your rain gear handy if you will be out and about running errands or going to events. Most projections have us getting about 0.25” of rain by the time this area of low pressure departs on Saturday night.
A stronger cold front motors in from the west on Sunday afternoon and will bring us a chance of more scattered showers and thunderstorms for Sunday evening and Sunday night. The colder air that arrives for early next week could leave some extra clouds in the region. High pressure takes control of the forecast next week and temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the low 70s by late week.