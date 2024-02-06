Forecast updated on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 4:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A chilly air mass will remain over the area through Wednesday as high pressure builds in from the west. Skies will be clear at night but a few clouds are possible during the day Wednesday with very good visibility. Winds will be higher near the coast.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 28-31°. Wind: N 2-9 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly clear, breezy, and chilly. High 44-45°. Wind: NE 3-11 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and cold. Low 28-30°. Wind: Light.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, and milder PM. High 51°. Wind: S 1-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
The skies will be clear tonight and it will be cold with lows around 28-30 degrees by daybreak. The winds will be from the north at under 10 mph.
Wednesday will also be partly cloudy to mostly clear with winds light from the NE at 5-11 mph in the afternoon hours. The temperatures will reach the only mid-40s with great visibility. It will be cold again Wednesday night with lows in the upper 20's.
Thursday will also be mostly clear with winds turning back to the south at under 7 mph. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 50's except near the beaches where temps. will stay in the low 40's. It will not be as cold Thursday night with lows in the mid 30's as a light south breeze continues.
In the long-range: A dry weather pattern will linger through Friday and it will turn milder. We will see increasing clouds on Friday and it will turn breezy in the afternoon. Clouds will decrease some Saturday with very mild air returning as high temps. pass 60 degrees. Clouds with some light showers are possible Sunday but it will stay quite mild with temps. In the upper 50's.
Monday will likely be wet but still still quite mild for this time of year. Look for temps. Monday afternoon in the mid-50s after lows near 41°. Cooler temperatures are on tap later next week.