DELMARVA FORECAST
Independence Day: Hot, with a mix of sun and clouds. Some pop-up afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like 95° to 100°F at times. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few pop-up thundershowers. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few pop-up thundershowers. Not as oppressively hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
A cold front brought severe weather to much of Delmarva on Monday night.
The severe weather is gone, but the front will stall out near Delmarva on Independence Day.
Tuesday will continue to be unseasonably hot, but not quite as hot as Monday was. Temperatures will again reach the low 90s, and with the humidity it will feel like 95 to near 100 degrees. Skies will feature a mix of clouds and sun. With the heat and humidity, and the nearby stalled frontal boundary, there will be enough instability to trigger some pop-up showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening that may briefly interrupt fireworks celebrations (although nothing as severe as Monday night). In any showers that pop up, brief downpours will be the main threat, but some gusty winds and frequent lightning could also be a hazard.
The pattern will relax a little bit for the second half of the week, although it will stay quite warm, with afternoon highs remaining up around 90 degrees through Friday. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny with a low chance of some pop-up thunderstorms.
A cold front will approach next weekend, bringing some more seasonable temperatures and daily pop-up shower/thunderstorm chances.
In the tropics, there are no areas of concern in the next seven days.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for July 11-July 17.