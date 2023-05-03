Forecast updated on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A strong upper level low pressure system will move east of the area Thursday and we will see more sun and just a few spotty showers. A warmer and sunny weather pattern will develop for the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and quite cool. Wind: NW 6-13 mph. Low 42-43°.
Thursday: Partly sunny and cool. Still quite breezy with a spotty shower possible. High 63°. Wind: NW 11-19 mph.
Thursday Night: Some clearing but chilly. Wind: NE 2-6 mph. Low 43°.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 65°. Wind: NW 3-6 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be cool and breezy with clouds lingering. Look for lows in the mid 40's by daybreak as the winds remain from the northwest.
The upper level low will move east of the area Thursday with cool and breezy weather continuing. Skies will still be mostly cloudy but we may see some sunshine and winds will be from the NW gusting to 20 mph in the afternoon. Look for temps. around 63 degrees in the afternoon. Skies will clear some later Thursday night with lows in the mid 40's by daybreak Friday.
Friday will be partly sunny and pleasant with light winds as a weak high pressure system builds over the area. Look for afternoon temperatures in the mid 60's. Skies will be clear Friday night with lows again in the mid 40's.
In the long range: Saturday will be a little warmer with more sunshine, as afternoon temps. approach 70 degrees. Sunday and Monday look mild with temps. in the mid 70's. Tuesday will be warmer with some spotty showers and variable clouds. Look for temps. near 80 in the afternoon. Wednesday looks cooler with mostly sunny skies and temps. near 73 degrees.
The average low for early May is 50°, with a high temp. of 72°.