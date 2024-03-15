Forecast Updated on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers by the afternoon hours. Highs: 68-75. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: On and off showers continue through much of the night with a slow clearing toward dawn. Breezy. Lows: 48-54. Winds: SW-W 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Turning partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon hours. Breezy. Highs: 55-65. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Turning partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 40-47. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 55-65. Winds: N-NW 10-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 48-56. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
We woke up to a graying sky this morning with our chances for scattered showers starting to go up by the afternoon and evening hours. At the moment, it doesn’t look like it will amount to much…but even a tiny bit of moisture will be too much rain with how wet it has been. Most of Delmarva picks up on about 0.25” of rain before it tapers off overnight tonight heading into Saturday morning. It will still be warm as the showers arrive with temperatures again into the 70s.
Once the rain stops tonight, things will dry out heading into Saturday with highs into the 60s and a bit of breeze will be up for much of the day. Expect some extra clouds around on Sunday as another blast of colder air will move across Delmarva and will lead to extra clouds across the area. The jury is still out on a chance of a few showers late Sunday evening, but as of right now…keeping things dry.
Another ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast for next week, but it will be back to March weather with temperatures in the 50s and morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s through the middle of the workweek.