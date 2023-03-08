Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 45-50. Winds: N 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows: 27-32. Winds: N 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 30-35. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Turning mostly cloudy throughout the day with the chance of rain showers arriving by the evening and overnight. Breezy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SE 5-25+ mph.
Saturday: The chance of lingering rain / snow showers early in the day before tapering off. Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 38-46. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
A strong high pressure from Canada keeps things active for the next day or so with the wind. It will be howling at times today where we could see some wind gusts over 30+ mph this afternoon. This will keep temperatures around average, if not below average for this time of year the rest of the workweek. Temperatures are going to reach the 40s for highs and morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. The pattern will be dry through Friday until the high pressure finally breaks down and begins to move out to sea.
The weekend forecast looks like a very interesting one as a storm will be developing over the top of the region as some warmer air is going to get pushed into the region ahead of the storm forming. At the moment, I am forecasting a chance for rain from Friday evening and Friday night into the early part of Saturday. As the colder air gets wrapped into the storm and other things fall into place, we could see a little snow shower / light snow as the storm departs on Saturday morning. The wind will be up from Friday into Saturday where we could see some wind gusts on Saturday over 35+ mph. Sunday will be a dry, but gray day with temperatures in the 40s.
Another storm brings the chance of a wintry mix of precipitation for Monday into Tuesday before the pattern settles down for a couple of days. Behind the second storm, the coldest air we have had in quite some time will settle across Delmarva and keep temperatures well below average for most of next week with highs only in the 40s.