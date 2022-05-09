Forecast updated on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and breezy. Still quite cool! Low 47. Wind: NE 11-24 mph. Higher winds on the coast.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny, cool and windy. High 62-63°. Beaches 57°. Winds: NE 14-25 mph inland at 17-30 mph on the coast. Wind gusts to 35+ mph on the coast are possible.
Tuesday Night: Breezy and cool. Partly cloudy with clouds increasing late. Low 47. Wind: NE 12-22 mph. Coastal winds 15-25 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy to sunny, and breezy. Cool with winds on the coast still quite strong. High 64°. Beaches 57°. Winds: NE 14-26 mph inland at 20-34 mph on the coast.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring clear skies and cool breezy conditions will continue. It will stay windy on the coast with the weekend storm slowly winding down. Winds will be from the NE at 12-20 mph inland but over 30 at times on the beaches. Look for lows near 47 degrees inland and near 52 on the coast.
Tuesday looks dry and mainly sunny with a low pressure system in the Atlantic still influencing our weather. It will stay quite breezy with cool temperatures. Look for wind gusts of over 25 mph and afternoon temps. near 62 degrees. The beaches will stay in the mid to upper 50's and we may see gusts to 30 mph at times.
The weakening low pressure offshore will edge closer by midweek and we may see more cloud cover. It will stay breezy with below average temps. continuing. Wednesday highs will be in the mid 60's with coastal areas near 57 degrees. Winds will still be gusty, especially on the coast. Afternoon winds may gust to over 25 mph.
In the long-range, Thursday looks mostly cloudy with perhaps some spotty showers about. Afternoon temps. will reach the mid 60's but it will be in the upper 50's on the coast. A NE wind at 10-15 mph will continue. More humid, May-like, weather returns by Friday, with highs in the low 70's and more humidity. Spotty showers are possible Friday and Saturday, and we should see highs near 80 degrees by Sunday over inland areas as a south breeze develops.
The average high for tomorrow is 73 degrees with an average low of 51 degrees.