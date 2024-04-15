Forecast updated on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 4:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front is drifting down from the north and will bring evening storms to the area. Much cooler air will arrive late tonight behind the front. The week ahead looks rather cloudy as as the front stalls just to our south. Showers are likely later Wednesday as a low pressure system moves along the stalled front.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening storms, some heavy then clearing. Cooler late. Low 54°. Wind: NW 1-9 mph. Winds may gust to over 22 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly clear, and cooler. High 70°. Beaches 61°. Wind: NE 2-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy, and cool. Low 51°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with spotty showers later in the day. High 67°. Beaches 60°. Wind: SE 6*-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for strong to severe storms this evening as a back door cold front passes through the area. Some storms may have large hail and or gusty winds. The tornado risk is low but the risk of a damaging wind gust is fairly high with these storms. The storms will be mostly gone by 8 PM with cooler air arriving by daybreak as lows dip back to near 54 degrees. Winds will turn to the NW at under 10 mph late tonight.
Tuesday will bring sunny skies and cooler temperatures. It should be pleasant, with temps. reaching 69-70 degrees. Winds will be form the NE at 3-10 mph. Look for mostly clear skies and less wind Tuesday night with lows near 51° by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday looks mostly cloudy and we will see some spotty showers around as a warm front forms to our south. Showers are likely Wednesday night with an onshore breeze bringing in marine air to all of the area. Look for lows near 55 with cloudy skies by daybreak Thursday.
In the long-range: Look for showers Wednesday night with clouds lingering Thursday. Afternoon high temps. Tuesday will be near 70°. Clouds will hang around on Friday and temps. will be near 67° in the afternoon hours. Saturday will be cool with showers around and temps. near 69° and it will turn cooler Sunday and Monday with clouds and temps. in the low 60's PM.
The average low for today is 44° and the high is 66°.