Forecast Updated on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms by the evening hours. Highs: 87-94. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A few storms possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 72-79. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers / storms by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: A few lingering showers / storms possible early. Otherwise, turning mostly clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs: 83-88. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
As promised, our chances for some showers and storms start to go up by later today with a frontal boundary approaching us from the west. Ahead of the front, temperatures will jump up into the 90s again on Monday and Tuesday before the storms begin to fire. The chance for a few storms today come with a warm front sneaking ahead of the cold front that will get here tomorrow. With the area of low pressure passing by close overnight, the chance of some stronger to severe storms will be there. Strong and gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning, and even the possibility of an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out today with the passing storms this evening. This chance of a few storms will linger through the midnight hour before things settle down into Tuesday morning.
Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible by Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening with some strong gusty winds, lots of rain and lots of lightning are the main concerns. The threat of a tornado on Tuesday is none as the low itself will be up to our north in New England. The front should clear Delmarva before the front stalls just to our south for Wednesday.
At the moment, I will keep us dry on Wednesday and Thursday with a touch cooler air in place for Wednesday before a massive ridge of high pressure settles right over the top of us for the weekend. Highs will be pushed into the 90s by the weekend with sunshine throughout the period. As the high slides to our south and west by early next week will bring our next chances for a few showers and storms.