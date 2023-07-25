Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 82-90. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A lingering shower / storm possible early in the evening. Otherwise, turning mostly clear. Lows: 68-75. Winds: S-W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and toasty! Highs: 88-95. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 75-80. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Most likely the hottest day of the year. Hazy, Hot and Humid. Highs: 90-100. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Hazy, Hot, and Humid! A pop-up thunderstorm is possible, but not everyone sees one. Highs: 90-100. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
A weak little disturbance comes through the area today with a round of a few showers / storms possible in the afternoon hours. A couple of these storms could pack a punch with strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Ahead of this chance of storms, it will be a partly to mostly sunny afternoon and with the humidity starting to increase. This will push our highs into the upper 80s and some low 90s this afternoon with heat index values near 100 at times.
Once this clears the area the stage is set for the hottest days of the year on Delmarva. The heat dome slides just a little farther east and allows the southeast and Mid-Atlantic to be encompassed by it for a few days. Wednesday and Thursday will bring lots of sunshine and higher humidity levels. Our temperatures soar into the low 90s on Wednesday and into the mid and upper 90s on Thursday with the chance of someone seeing 100 for the first time this year. On top of that, the humidity will make the atmosphere act like a pressure cooker and drive our heat index values over 105 for the first time this year.
Another hot day on Friday will lead into the mid and upper 90s with heat index values over 105 again, but it will come with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm as the pattern starts to shift a bit. With this shift of the heat dome back to the west, it allows for a stronger front to push through the area on Saturday with a good chance of strong thunderstorms!
This will break the heat for Sunday and into early next week.