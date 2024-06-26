Forecast updated on Wednesday, 26 June 2024, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: The heat will ease tomorrow behind a cool front and it will not be quite as humid. Some strong storms are likely later tonight as a weak front passes and some spots will see some heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Hotter weather returns over the weekend and this pattern of heat and occasional cool fronts will continue into July.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening thunderstorms likely, with some heavy rainfall possible. Some storms may have strong wind gusts. Clouds and showers linger late. Low 72°. Wind: SW/W 7-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy early then clearing PM. Not as hot with spotty showers early. High 85-87°. Wind: NW 4-10 mph. Beaches reach 80° then fall to around 77° PM with an onshore sea breeze.
Thursday Night: Clear and a little cooler. Low 65-66°. Wind: N 1-6 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. High 82°. Wind: E/NE 8-17 mph. Beaches stay in the mid 70's all day.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies and more humid conditions tonight as a south wind develops. Low temps will be in the low 70's by daybreak. Winds will be south then west at 7-14 mph with higher winds near open water.
Clouds will linger some Thursday morning with some spotty showers about as well. Skies will clear in the afternoon and it will not be as hot as afternoon temps. reach 85-87 degrees. The winds will be light, but an afternoon sea breeze will develop and cool the beaches back to 77 degrees by 2 PM.
Friday looks sunny, and a bit cooler, with light winds. The afternoon temps. will reach 82 degrees and winds will be from the east at 8-17 mph. An afternoon sea breeze will develop and cool the beaches back to 75 degrees by 2 PM.
In the long-range: Saturday looks hotter with muggy air returning. The afternoon temps. will be near 90 degrees, but Sunday looks hotter, with very humid air and some strong storms late in the day. The heat index will be near 100 Sunday afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with lower humidity as high temps. reach 83 degrees. Wednesday will turn hot and humid as temps. approach 90 degrees again.
The average low for mid June is 65° and the high is 85°.