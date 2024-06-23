Forecast updated on Sunday, 23 June 2024, at 6:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It will be cooler and much less humid on Monday behind a cool front. The heat will return on Tuesday with highs near 90 but it will not be that humid. Hot and muggy weather arrives Wednesday ahead of a stronger cool front and the heat index will pass 100 in the afternoon. Storms are likely Wednesday night and they will likely be heavy as the cool front passes.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy. Scattered storms around and some may be heavy with gusty winds. Low 76°. Wind: S 5-13 mph.
Monday: Morning clouds then sunny and notably less humid. Quite breezy PM. High 86-87°. Wind: NW 8-17 mph. Beaches reach 88° with no sea breeze.
Monday Night: Mainly clear. Low 65°. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and hotter. Lower humidity continues. High 91°. Wind: W 4-8 mph. Beaches reach 91° then fall to around 80° PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clouds and some thunderstorms tonight as a cool front approaches. Some storms may be strong or even severe. Low temps will be in the mid 70's by daybreak.
Monday will not be as hot with clouds in the morning and sunny skies in the afternoon. The dew points will drop markedly and it will feel much less humid. The afternoon temps. will reach 87 degrees with a NW wind at 12-20 mph in the afternoon. Monday night will be clear with lows in the mid 60's by sunrise.
Tuesday will be hotter again with dew points remaining low, and the afternoon high temps. around 90-91 degrees. Winds will be light from the west. Tuesday night will turn muggy as a south wind develops and lows will be near 72 degrees.
In the long-range: The heat will increase on Wednesday with a gusty SW wind and temps. will nea near 95 degrees by mid afternoon. It will turn more be humid Wednesday as well. We will see some thunderstorms Wednesday night, and some may be heavy.
Thursday will not be as hot with temps. In the upper 80's and Friday will bring partly cloudy skies and temps. in the mid 80's during the afternoon. Saturday looks hotter with muggy air returning. The afternoon temps. will be near 90 degrees Saturday and on Sunday.
The average low for mid June is 65° and the high is 85°.