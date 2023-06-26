Forecast updated on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 5:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We saw our first 90 degree temps. across most of the mid-shore today. We will see some strong storms in the area tonight and Tuesday as an upper level trough moves over the region.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid. A passing showers or strong storm is possible. Low 69-70° Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm and quite humid. Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours are possible. High 87° inland and 76° on the beaches. Wind: S 8-17 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with scattered evening storms around. Some storms will be heavy. Low 68° Wind: SW 3-7 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and not quite as warm. A little lower humidity with light winds PM. High 85° inland and 83° on the beaches with a weak PM sea breeze dropping temps. to 78°. Wind: W 4-10 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight, with a south wind as a low pressure moves our way from the west. Passing showers or a strong thunderstorms is possible, even well into the night. Some storms may be severe. Look for lows temps. near sunrise around 70 degrees. The winds will be much lighter tonight, and it will feel like late June with muggy air as dew points have climbed back to around 70°.
Tuesday will be warm and humid with a south breeze, and still a decent risk of a passing shower or heavier thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong. It will feel like June with muggy air, but a sea breeze will keep the coastal beaches in the mid 70's. Inland the temperatures will reach the mid 80's. Winds will gust to near 17 mph on the coast, with winds inland at 7-14 mph. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with the rain chance around 70% at any one spot due to the unstable air aloft around a the upper level low.
Wednesday looks mostly sunny and a little less humid. We will see only isolated late afternoon showers with most spots around 85° for an afternoon high. The beaches will see a weak sea breeze and drop into the mid/upper 70's by early afternoon, after reaching the mid 80's. Winds will be from the west at under 10 mph most of the time.
In the long range: A few isolated thundershowers are possible Thursday and Friday but most will stay dry. Look for PM temps. near 86°. An approaching cool front will bring more numerous showers and storms to the area Saturday and Sunday. Look for temps. in the mid 80's with high humidity. Rain chances will stay high on Monday as well as the front stalls over the area.
The average low for early June is 66°, with a high temp. of 86°.