Forecast updated on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 4:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds and humid. Low 71°. Wind: SW 2-8 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers likely AM. Slow clearing PM. High 79-81° inland with temps. around 75° near the beaches. Wind: SW/NW/N 9-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clearing and a little cooler. Low 65°. Wind: E 3-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 84° inland with temps. around 72° near the beaches. Wind: N 1-6 mph but NE at 6-14 mph on the beaches in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be warm and muggy with mostly fair skies until just before sunrise. Look for lows near 71 degrees. A line of thunderstorms will be moving across the region around daybreak and into the morning.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few passing thunderstorms before noon. The clouds and rain will hold temperatures down to around 80 degrees. Skies will clear slowly in the afternoon with variable winds at 9-16 mph.
Tuesday night will be a little cooler as a weak cool front passes through and stalls to our south. The front will bring a northeast wind flow around a high pressure over New England and this will bring lows back to the mid 60's. Wednesday looks mostly sunny and pleasantly warm with an onshore flow and pleasantly warm temperatures. It will be humid but not really muggy. Look for highs inland near 84 while the beaches will see an onshore flow and stay near 72-74 degrees.
The cool front passing through our area Tuesday will protect us from a large area of extreme heat and humidity from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast. The heat will also spread across the Plains with temperatures in many areas at or over 100 degrees.
In the long-range, Thursday will be partly sunny and warm with temps. Near 85 degrees ahead of a cool front. Evening and overnight thundershowers are likely as the front passes through late Thursday. Friday will be hot and not as humid the cold front passes through Delmarva. The weekend will be cooler and less humid behind the front. Look for afternoon temps. near 80 both Saturday and Sunday. Low temps will fall into the upper 50's by Sunday and Monday morning.
The average high for today is 82 degrees with an average low of 62 degrees.