Forecast updated on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We have some more storms in the area ahead of a summer cool front and we will see more rain tonight. A few storms may be very heavy. Drier and slightly cooler air will arrive tomorrow. Skies may turn milky tomorrow as more wildfire smoke from Quebec arrives across the region. Air quality may become poor due to the smoke.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered evening storms around. Some storms will be heavy. Low 68° Wind: Varbl/ 0-6 mph. Some brief strong wind gusts possible near thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and not quite as warm. A little lower humidity with light winds PM. High 83° inland and 83° on the beaches with a weak PM sea breeze dropping temps. to 75°. Wind: W 4-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Fair and mild. Low 66° Wind: Light.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 86° inland and 84° on the beaches with a weak PM sea breeze dropping temps. to 75°. Wind: Light and variable.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight, with a southwest wind as a low pressure moves our way from the west. Passing showers and a few strong thunderstorms are possible, even well into the evening. Look for lows temps. near sunrise around 68 degrees. The winds will be much lighter tonight, and it will feel like late June with muggy air as dew points have climbed back to around 68-70°.
Wednesday looks mostly sunny and a little less humid. We will see light winds with most spots around 83° for an afternoon high. The beaches will see a weak sea breeze and drop into the mid/upper 70's by early afternoon, after reaching the mid 80's. Winds will be from the west at under 10 mph most of the time.
Thursday looks mostly sunny, and it will be a little warmer with most spots seeing afternoon temps. around 86°. The beaches will see a weak sea breeze and drop into the mid/upper 70's by early afternoon. Winds will be light and variable but turning to the east at 10 mph on the coast by afternoon.
In the long range: Friday looks warm and more humid with scattered showers later in the day and evening. Look for PM temps. near 86°. An approaching cool front will bring more numerous showers and storms to the area Saturday and Sunday. Look for temps. in the mid 80's with high humidity. Rain chances will stay high on Monday as well as the front stalls over the area. Monday temperatures will be near 87 in the afternoon and we may climb to the upper 80's by Tuesday with fewer storms around.
The average low for early June is 66°, with a high temp. of 86°.