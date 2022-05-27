Forecast updated on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong with heavy rainfall. Lingering showers late. Low 66°. Wind: S/SW 8-16 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, and less humid. High 81°. Beaches 78°. Wind: W 7-16 mph. A weak sea-breeze after 1 PM on the coast will drop temps. to the mid 60's.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and pleasant. Low 61°. Wind: W/N 2-6 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, and pleasantly warm. High 82°. Beaches 72°. Wind: SE 1-6 but East at 5-11 mph on the coast PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Showers and thunderstorms will move east of the area this evening, but some passing showers are likely well into the night. Look for lows near 65 degrees and a SW wind at 8-16 mph.
Saturday will be warm and not as humid, as winds shift back to the West, and a less humid air mass moves back into the region. Afternoon temps. should be near 80-81° inland with mid/upper 70's on the beaches. We will likely see winds turn to the East on the coast in the afternoon as a weak sea breeze pushes against the westerly wind flow. Temps. on the coast will drop back to the mid 60's when the sea breeze arrives. Saturday night will be clear with light winds and lows near 61 degrees.
Sunday looks sunny and pleasantly warm. It will not be that humid and temps. will reach 80-82 degrees. The beaches will approach 78 degrees around Noon before a sea breeze develops. Temperatures on the coast will drop back to the mid 60's with the sea breeze in the afternoon. Winds on the coast will be Easterly at around 10 mph through the afternoon.
In the long-range, Memorial Day will be warmer and more humid with only isolated storms about in the afternoon/evening. Look for temps. near 86 degrees Monday. The beaches will see a cooling sea breeze and temps. will drop back to the 60's by midday. Even hotter weather will arrive by Tuesday with a real summer feel to the air as temps. rise to 7-10 degrees above average for early June. Temps. may pass 90 degrees with high humidity Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak cool front will arrive late Thursday. We may see some showers with this front and cooler weather will arrive by Friday.
The average high for today is 77 degrees with an average low of 56 degrees.