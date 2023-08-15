DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Some lingering thundershowers early, then gradual clearing. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. A chance of a stray pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 67°F.
The severe weather threat for Tuesday evening is over!
The cold front that brought unsettled weather to Delmarva is moving to our southeast.
In its wake, there is a chance for a few lingering thundershowers through the midnight hour. Other overnight skies will start to gradually clear, becoming partly cloudy by sunrise Wednesday morning.
We'll wake up to temperatures in the low 70s on Wednesday, and the day will be mostly sunny and warm, but not as humid as the past few days.
The remnants of Tuesday evening's cold front could back into the Mid-Atlantic late Wednesday into Thursday, re-introducing us to another round of showers and thunder, although at this point, any severe threat looks to be low.
Then we'll be mostly sunny and comfortable for the rest of the week into what is shaping up to be a nice summer weekend.
In the tropics, we are watching three areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basin.
One tropical wave, in the deep tropics has a 30 percent chance of organizing as it heads west toward the Leeward Islands over the next seven days. Another wave coming off the coast of Senegal has a higher, but still low, 30 percent chance of development in the next seven days. A disorganized area of thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico has a low, 20 percent change of development. Right now, none of these systems is a direct threat to land.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation near normal for August 23-August 29.