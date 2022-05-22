Sunday night: Showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could briefly become severe, with damaging winds the main threat. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Some morning showers, then mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. A few showers possible. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Warmer and more humid with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
A cold front will swing through the Mid-Atlantic Sunday evening, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts the main threat across all of Delmarva, with a low threat for hail in the northern reaches of the peninsula.
The rest of the week will see an unsettled pattern as the aforementioned cold front stalls on the Carolina coast.
On Monday, as the front settles just to our south, expect mostly cloudy skies with some lingering showers and much cool temperatures in the 70s.
Tuesday into Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with stray showers as the now stationary front stays hung up along the Carolina Coast. The location of the front and the clouds will keep temperatures on the cool side, in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Then another storm system will develop in the southern Plains, which will push the cold front back across the Mid-Atlantic as a warm front on Thursday.
We'll notice a return of warmer and more humid air as afternoon temperatures rise back into the low 80s, which will help to fuel some pop up showers and even a few thunderstorms later in the day.
The cold front is likely to transit our region late Thursday into Friday, which will be our next chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. We won't really cool down in the wake of the front...next weekend's weather is looking mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s, except cooler at the beaches.