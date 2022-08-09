Forecast updated on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 3:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Warm and muggy. Low 77-79°. Wind: Southwest 4-11 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot. Very humid with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be heavy with a strong wind gust. High 92-93° inland with temps. near 87-92 on the beaches. Wind: W 1-7 mph.
Wednesday Night: Evening thunderstorms about. Some may be heavy with a strong wnd gust. Clearing some late. Still very humid. Low 73°. Wind: Vrbl. 1-6 mph.
Thursday: Showers about early, then partly sunny and not as hot. Less humid by late afternoon. High 87° inland with temps. near 84-87° on the beaches. Wind: NW 5-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a very warm and muggy night on the way with lows near 77-79 degrees. Winds will be light from the SW all night and any rain is very unlikely. Temps. may stay above 80 degrees near the Chesapeake bay.
Wednesday will be hot and very humid, but we should see some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as a cold front gets nearer. Some of the storms will be heavy and perhaps even severe. Afternoon high temps. will reach 92-93 degrees before the storms develop with a heat index over 100. Some storms will produce heavy rainfall.
Thursday will not be as hot, and it will turn less humid late in the day as a cool front passes through Delmarva. We may see some morning showers over southern areas of Delmarva. Afternoon high temps. will reach 87 degrees with a NW wind at 7-12 mph. The evening will turn more pleasant as well.
In the long-range, notably cooler and drier air will arrive Friday, and this more pleasant air mass will linger though the weekend. Look for afternoon temps. in the low/mid 80's from Friday through Sunday. Dew points will drop back into the 50's giving a dry feel to the air. Morning lows may drop as low as 61 degrees by early Sunday. Monday and Tuesday look pleasant as well with highs in the mid 80's and just a little more humidity around.
The average high for today is 86 degrees with an average low of 67 degrees.