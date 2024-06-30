Forecast updated on Sunday, 30 June 2024, at 6:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Strong storms with heavy rain are likely across the area tonight as a cold front moves through Delmarva. Some spots could see very strong wind gusts near the heavier storms cells. The heat will ease tomorrow behind the cool front and it will be less humid. Tuesday looks nice as well but the heat will rebuild later in the week and it will stay hot and muggy for quite some time.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening thunderstorms likely, with some heavy rainfall possible. Some storms may have strong wind gusts. Clouds and showers linger late. Low 72°. Wind: SW/W 7-15 mph.
Monday: Sunny and much less humid. Not as hot with a nice breeze. High 80-81°. Wind: N 8-16 mph. Beaches reach 78° then fall to around 75° PM.
Monday Night: Clear and cooler. Low 62°. Wind: N 3-9 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and very pleasant with low humidity. High 82°. Wind: NE 3-7 mph. Beaches stay in the mid 70's all day.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for thunderstorms tonight and some may have heavy rain and strong winds. A cool front will pass late and bring much more comfortable weather. Low temps will be in the mid 60's by daybreak. Winds will turn to the North at 9-16 mph late with higher winds near open water.
Sunshine with much lower humidity will arrive Monday behind a strong summer cool front. It will not be as hot as afternoon temps. reach 80 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the north with gusts to nearly 20 mph in open areas. Monday night will be notably cool for early July with lows in the low 60's by daybreak.
Tuesday looks sunny, and it will remain mild and dry. The afternoon temps. will reach 82 degrees and winds will be from NE at 3-8 mph. An afternoon sea breeze will develop and cool the beaches back to 74 degrees by 2 PM. The humidity will stay low with a dry feel to the air.
In the long-range: Wednesday looks a bit warmer with more humid air returning. The afternoon temps. will be near 84 degrees. Thursday will be much hotter with highs in the low 90's and high humidity. Friday and Saturday will be hot and humid with some spotty storms around in the afternoons. Look for afternoon temps. in the low 90's and lows in the low to mid 70's.
The average low for early July is 67° and the high is 87°.