Forecast updated on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 4:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR SOUTHERN DELMARVA UNTIL 8 PM.
Tonight: Evening storms about then, warm, and very humid. Some storms may be severe. Low 75-77°. Wind: SW 2-7 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and not quite as muggy. High: 94-96°. Beaches may be hot as well before falling to 83° with a weak sea breeze PM. Wind: W 3-9 mph. Beaches may be very hot as well before a weak sea breeze arrives PM. Wind: W 4-9 mph. Rain chance 5% at any one spot after 3 pm.
Friday Night: Clear, warm, and very humid. Low 74-76°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. High: 96°. Beaches may be hot as well before falling to 81° with a weak sea breeze PM. Heat Index near 100 PM. Wind: W 2-9 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be very warm and muggy with lows near 76-79 degrees. There will be some storms about this evening and some may be strong with heavy rain, lightning, and a strong wind gust. The storms will end by 10 PM. An upper-level high pressure system will remain across much of the U.S. and this means hot weather from the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast, including all of Delmarva through the weekend.
Friday will be sunny, with just slightly lower temperatures behind a very weak cold front. It will not be as muggy as today, but we will still see high temps. around 94-95 degrees. Winds will be light from the west at under 9 mph, but a weak sea breeze will cool the beaches back to about 83 later in the afternoon. Only an isolated shower is possible as the weak front in the area dissipates. The high pressure dome over the area will grow even stronger by Saturday and Sunday
Saturday looks hot and muggy with temps. near 96 inland and near 90 on the coast. The heat index will be near 100. Winds will be light west and there is no rain expected but an isolated shower might develop in the afternoon. Much higher humidity will return Saturday night. Winds will be light from the west Saturday, but a weak sea breeze may cool the beaches in the afternoon as winds turn to the south.
In the long range, hotter weather will arrive Sunday with very high humidity. Look for a heat index near 110 Sunday afternoon! A weak front will arrive with some PM thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be near 95-97° Monday with dangerous heat in the afternoon. Tuesday will be cooler with high temperatures back to around 89 degrees, and some PM thunderstorms. Look for high temperatures near 90 from Tuesday through Thursday. We will see some spotty storms about Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
The average high for today is 88 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.