DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny early, then very hot with afternoon and evening thunderstorms, a few strong. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 105°F or more. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday night: Some strong thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy with showers. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Scattered showers and a few lingering thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
*Excessive Heat Warning for Dorchester, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties until 8 p.m. Saturday*
*Heat Advisory for all other counties (except the beaches) until 8 p.m. Saturday*
Welcome to the weekend!
Some strong thunderstorms Friday night did little to cool us off from our heat wave.
The heat will continue on Saturday under partly to mostly sunny skies, with a southwesterly breeze reinforcing the heat. Temperatures will again reach the mid 90s, and with the humdity it could feel like 105°F or more at times.
A cold front will swing across the Mid-Atlantic late Saturday afternoon into evening, bringing with it a more widespread chance for some strong thunderstorms. As these storms will have access to lots of heat and humidity (thunderstorm fuel) thanks in no small part to a low pressure system working its way up the Carolina coast, be ready for damaging winds, frequent lightning, and downpours, as well as some hail and a low, but non-zero, threat of a brief spin-up tornado, with the greatest threat on the Midshore and in Delaware. All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather.
In the wake of the front, much more comfortable air will slide onto Delmarva, On Sunday, some showers and thunder could linger into the afternoon.
Then the rest of the week will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool, with highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the low to mid 60s.
Scattered thunderstorm chances will return late in the week.
A tropical wave between the Cape Verde and Leeward Islands now has a high, 70 percent chance of development as it moves west toward the Leeward Islands. However, the system is expected to turn north into the Central Atlantic and at this point does not appear to be a direct threat to any land masses.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for August 5-August 11.