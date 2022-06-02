Forecast updated on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Scattered evening thunderstorms. Some storms will be heavy with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Mostly clear late. Low 67°. Wind: W 2-9 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Much lower humidity. High 80-81°. Wind: NW 8-16 mph.
Friday Night: Clear and cooler. Low 59-60°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, and pleasant with low humidity. High 80-81°. Wind: W 2-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for scattered thunderstorms across the area through around 11 PM this evening as a cold front approaches. A few storms may briefly become severe with strong wind gusts. Skies will clear slowly later tonight and it will not be quite as warm but it will stay humid. Look for lows near 67-70 degrees. Winds will be turn to the west at 4-11 mph.
Friday looks sunny and it will be cooler, with much lower humidity arriving by midday, behind the cold front. The afternoon temps. will be around 80-81 degrees with a steady NW breeze. Friday night will be clear and quite pleasant with lows near 59 degrees by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday looks sunny and it will stay pleasant with dry air and a NW breeze at 7-14 mph. Look for afternoon temps. near 80 inland and also near the coast. A weak sea breeze may cool the beaches down to the low 70's by late afternoon and winds turn to the NE at 10 mph.
In the long-range, Sunday will be sunny but winds will shift to the east off the ocean and it will be a little cooler inland and much cooler on the coast. Look for afternoon temps in the upper 70's inland with mid to upper 60's on the coastal beaches. Monday will be sunny with temps. about the same. This is near the average for early June.
Warmer weather with more humidity will arrive by Tuesday as temps. climb back toward the low to mid 80's. We may see some afternoon thundershowers about Wednesday and Thursday as a SE wind returns and increasing moist air returns to the area. Highs will be back to the low/mid 80's by Wednesday.
The average high for today is 79 degrees with an average low of 58 degrees.