DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and flooding downpours. A few peeks of sun are possible. Highs near 90°F, feeling like 95-100°F at times. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday night: Clearing and not as humid. Lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
We're facing an unsettled end to an unsettled week - but we will be rewarded this weekend!
For Friday, a cold front is approaching from the northwest. Ahead of the front, showers and thunderstorms are feeding on abundant warm and humid air over Delmarva.
We'll see a line of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, especially on the Midshore and in Delaware. Then, we'll have showers and thunderstorms on-and-off throughout the day into the evening, with higher chances in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and flooding downpours will be the main threats. There is a low, but non-zero, threat for a spin-up tornado, with the highest threat on the Midshore and in Delaware.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will be lower on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
The cold front will cross the region tonight, and in its wake will be a much more comfortable air mass that will provide us with a pleasant weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies, seasonable highs in the upper 80s, lows in the mid to upper 60s, and most importantly lower humidity!
Next week will see seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°F, with daily chances of your garden variety pop-up thunderstorms; the greatest chance for thunderstorms next week looks to be Tuesday.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm "Don" is continuing its loop around the Central Atlantic. It is expected to move northwest and then north before weakening to a depression Monday. It could bring some high surf to parts of the Canadian Maritimes.
A tropical wave several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands have a low, 30 percent chance of development as it moves west toward the Leeward Islands.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for July 28-August 3.