Forecast updated on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 46-48°. Beaches near 50-52°. Wind: NE 4-7 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder PM. Clouds increasing PM. High 70°. Beaches 63° PM. Wind: E/SE 7-16 mph. Winds: SE 10-17 mph PM on the coast.
Thursday Night: Increasing clouds and more humid. Low 59°. Beaches near 60°. Wind: SE 5-12 mph.
Friday: Cloudy, and turning windy, with rain developing PM. Warmer and more humid, with wind gusts to over 30 mph by evening. Expect some downpours of rain later in the evening. High 71-73°. Beaches 65° PM. Wind: SE 12-21 mph. Winds: SE 16-30 mph after dark on the coast.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight and it will not be as chilly with lows near 46-48° by sunrise. Winds will be from the N-East at 3-8 mph.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with winds turning to the East/SE and clouds will increase later in the day as a cold front begins to approach the area. It will be warmer with more humid air by later in the day, as Atlantic moisture returns. Look for afternoon temperatures from 69-70° inland, but only around 62° on the beaches. Clouds will increase slowly, and it will be markedly milder Thursday night.
Friday will be cloudy with winds increasing and rain will develop in the afternoon as a strong cold front approaches. The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will merge with the front and we may see a real soaking of rain as the front passes. Rainfall of .6 to 1.25 inches is possible with higher amouints more likely over NW Delmarva. Winds will gust to 34 mph Friday night.
Temperatures will reach 73° Friday before the rain begins. This is over 11 degrees above the average, and it will turn quite humid as tropical air moves north ahead of the cold front.
In the long range, the rain will linger into EARLY Saturday with clearing skies by midday. Look for highest temps. near 65° early falling to the 50's PM. Rainfall may exceed 1.0 inche Friday night into early Saturday.
Sharply colder air will arrive by Sunday with clouds early then rapid clearing. Look for lows near 41° followed by an afternoon high only reaching 51°. Monday and Tuesday look very chilly as well with similar temps. and a morning freeze is likely. Cooler than average temps. will continue well into next week.
The average high for today is 60° with an average low of 40°.