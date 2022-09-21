Forecast updated on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Mostly clear and more humid. Low 68°. Wind: S 4-12 mph.
Thursday: Warm and more humid. Scattered showers, and breezy PM. High 84°. Wind: SW/NW 8-17 mph.
Thursday Night: Clearing early, windy and much cooler. Low 52°. Wind: NW 9-18 mph. Winds higher near open water.
Friday: Sunny, windy, and much cooler. High 68°. Wind: N 14-26 mph. Winds higher near open water.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight with light winds. It will be warmer and more humid than last night as a south breeze develops ahead of a cold front. Lowest temps. will dip to around 68 degrees by sunrise with temps. on the coast closer to 74°.
Thursday looks warm, with higher humidity ahead of a rather strong cold front. Winds will increase from the SW to 10-17 mph then turn to the NW in the late afternoon/evening. Look for showers as the front passes in the early afternoon hours, and some may be heavy.
Afternoon high temps will reach 84° with drier and cooler air arriving in the evening. Skies will clear in the evenign with much cooler air arriving by Midnight. Morning lows will be in the low 50's by sunrise Friday with a north breeze at 8-17 mph. Winds near open water will be much higher with gusts to over 35 mph possible.
Friday looks cool and windy, behind the cold front, with sunshine and low humidity. Winds will increase from the north to NW at 14-26 mph. Afternoon high temps. will stay below 70 degrees in most areas!
In the long range, Saturday will be mild with temps. near 73 and it will warm to around 80° on Sunday with dry air and sunshine. Some showers with another cold front will arrive Sunday evening into early Monday with afternoon temps. around 77 degrees Monday PM. Skies will clear Monday afternoon into Tuesday with nice fall weather. Look for sunshine an dhigh temps. in the mid to upper 70's through Wednesday.
The average high for today is 78 degrees with an average low of 58 degrees.