DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Cloudy and windy with rain late. Winds from the northeast will gust to 50 mph at times. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Thanksgiving Day: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy. Winds from the northeast could gust 50 to 60 mph at times, with higher gusts at the coast. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 36°F.
A Thanksgiving nor'easter is expected to bring dangerous coastal flooding and strong winds to Delmarva.
Skies have turned cloudy and winds have started to pick up on Wednesday ahead of a dangerous nor'easter on Thanksgiving Day.
On Wednesday night, most of the evening will be dry, but rain showers will arrive by midnight over southern parts of Delmarva, and overspread the peninsula overnight. Winds will begin to gust to 50 mph or more from the northeast.
Travel is not advised on Thanksgiving Day, thanks to dangerous conditions caused by coastal flooding, heavy rain, and strong winds.
First, strong east-northeasterly winds will be sustained at 20 to 40 mph on Thursday. Gusts to 70 mph are possible at the coast, and gusts to 60 mph or more are possible inland. These winds will cause several feet of seawater inundation in low-lying areas along the coast and along tidal waterways. Roads in these areas could become impassable.
The winds could also cause numerous power outages, both at the coast and inland.
Several inches of rain are possible, with the heaviest of the rain falling on Thursday morning, and more scattered showers in the afternoon. Localized rainwater flooding and ponding of water on roadways in poorly drained areas will be possible.
A few thunderstorms could also be embedded in the heavy rain. The main threat from thunderstorms will be heavy downpours. There is also a low threat for spin-up tornadoes around midday Thursday, with the greatest threat over the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County.
The nor'easter is expected to clear the region by Friday morning, with the rest of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend shaping up to be mostly sunny, seasonable, and windy.
Another chance of showers is possible with a cold front by Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Dec 2 - Dec 8.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.