Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms early, then areas of fog after midnight. A few storms could have gusty winds and downpours, but severe storms are unlikely. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: *Weather Alert Day* Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Several severe thunderstorms will be possible, with damaging winds, large hail, and a few spin-up tornadoes. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Not as humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Continued comfortable. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Scattered showers and some thunder. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunder. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
On Sunday evening, a line of showers and thunderstorms will cross the Delmarva Peninsula. These storms will likely be severe west of the Chesapeake Bay, but are expected to weaken as they cross the bay and enter Delmarva by sunset. Storms over Delmarva are not expected to be severe, but some gusty winds, downpours, and lightning will all be possible. After the storms, areas of fog are likely to develop. Temperatures will continue to be on the muggy side, in the low to mid 60s by sunrise Monday.
More significant thunderstorms are likely on Monday as a cold front transits the Mid-Atlantic region. The day will start off with a mix of clouds and sun, and the sun will be a problem. There is plenty of humidity over the Mid-Atlantic, and the sun will allow temperatures to rise into the unseasonably warm mid 80s. With the warmth, humidity, and approaching cold front, all of the ingredients are in place for an outbreak of severe thunderstorms.
Storms will likely cross Delmarva from about mid-afternoon through early to mid evening, the ideal time for strong storms. There is a Level 3 "Enhanced" threat of severe weather. This means that damaging wind gusts over 58 mph and hail of 1" or larger are likely. The storm mode will be mainly linear, so the wind gusts are the primary threat. But some discrete storm cells could develop ahead of the cold front where there is enough shear that they could rotate and potentially produce a tornado. Spin-up tornadoes in the main line of storms are also not out of the question.
The storms will transit Delmarva rather quickly, so flash flooding won't be a major threat, but be aware of possible localized street flooding and other flooding in poorly drained areas.
Again, the wild card is the Chesapeake Bay and how the cooler waters will possibly weaken the line of storms, but given how quickly the line will move and how warm and humid it will be over Delmarva, we will need to be weather alert and ready to get into safe spaces should dangerous weather approach our communities.
Behind Monday's cold front, high pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic, bringing with it comfortable conditions in the form of partly to mostly sunny skies, as well as lower humdity. Temperatures will be pleasant, in the mid to upper 70s.
Then a warm front will approach on Thursday with another chance of showers. We are looking at much warmer weather by next weekend with afternoon highs rising well into the 80s, with some locations possibly challenging 90°F.