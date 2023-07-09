DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: A few thundershowers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday night: Strong thunderstorms early, then scattered showers and thunder. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F or more with the humidity.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like 95-100°F at times. A pop-up thunderstorm is possible in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like 95-100°F at times. A pop-up thunderstorm is possible in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Our weekend will end on an unsettled note across Delmarva and the Mid-Atlantic.
Our atmosphere is primed for strong storms, with warm air and lots of humidity.
A shortwave will approach this afternoon and will be the trigger for showers and thunderstorms. The timing on Delmarva looks to be about mid-afternoon through late evening.
All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather, and under a "Slight" threat for flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire peninsula.
Sunday's storms will bring with them the main threats of damaging wind gusts and heavy rain that could cause localized flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. Frequent lightning is also likely. Given temperature profiles, large hail is not likely. The tornado threat is very low.
As the shortwave departs late Sunday night, showers and thunder are likely to linger into Monday, although nothing severe is expected.
But then the story becomes a ridge of high pressure that will build into the Mid-Atlantic for mid-week, and with it will come a return of unseasonably hot and humid weather. Skies will be mostly sunny Tuesday through Friday, with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s. The humidity should not be too terribly high, though heat indices could still reach 100°F or more at times.
A cold front will then bring a chance of showers and storms next weekend.
In the tropics, a low pressure system is expected to form in the Central Atlantic and slide east-northeast toward the Azores. This system has a low, 20 percent chance of development in the next seven days. It will not be a threat to the United States.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for July 16-July 22.