DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mainly cloudy with a few morning showers. Scattered thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. A few could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday night: Scattered thunderstorms, some strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail, and a tornado are all possible in any storms. Muggy. Lows around 70°F. Chance of rain 80 precent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, a few could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 66°F.
We're going to be weather alert on Delmarva as we face a threat of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.
A cold front will approach Sunday. After some showers in the morning, we'll see a break in showers mid-morning through early afternoon. Skies will mainly be cloudy, with just an isolated shower here and there.
Conditions will be warm and muggy, though, leading to an energetic atmosphere. With cooler air higher up in the atmosphere, as well as some stronger winds, this will mean that any thunderstorms triggered by the approaching cold front could become strong to severe, with the greatest threats between sunset and midnight. Not everyone will get a thunderstorm, but those that do could face damaging winds, hail, and a threat of a tornado.
The front will cross Delmarva on Monday, again triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, some of which could be severe, with damaging winds the main threat.
In the wake of the front, we're going to get into an extended stretch of delightful weather, with mostly sunny skies, comfortable high temperatures in the upper 70s (and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s), and low humidity.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for August 25 - August 31.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Ernesto" is located north of Bermuda. "Ernesto" will continue north and possibly threaten Newfoundland by Monday. "Ernesto" will not have any direct effects on Delmarva, but will cause dangerous surf and rip currents on the beaches all weekend.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.