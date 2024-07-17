DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: *Severe Thunderstorm Watch* Strong thunderstorms early, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny with and isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Saturday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
A cold front is approaching from the northwest this evening, which will tap into the hot and humid air over Delmarva and bring a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. A *Severe Thunderstorm Watch* is in effect for all of Delmarva (except Accomack and Northampton Counties) until 10 p.m.
Any storms Wednesday evening could feature damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours that could cause localized flooding. The tornado threat is extremely low, and the hail threat is also low.
Storms will start to diminish late Wednesday evening as we get into a more unsettled pattern for the forseeable future.
As a Bermuda high builds, the cold front will stall out just to our south Thursday, and the heavy rain and thunderstorm threat will relocate to Hampton Roads.
But with not much change in the pattern, I'm keeping isolated chances for pop-up showers or thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend, although most folks will stay dry.
As the front starts to back into our area early next week, the thunderstorm chances will become more scattered.
In a bit of good news, we're breaking the heat wave tonight! Temperatures Thursday through next week should be near or slightly below normal.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for July 24 - July 30.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of potential development at this time. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.