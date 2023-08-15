DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Scattered thunderstorms early. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, lightning, and a brief tornado. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. A chance of a stray pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 67°F.
*Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Delmarva until 9 p.m. Tuesday.*
The cold front that is associated with the low pressure system that brought severe weather to Delmarva Monday night is making its approach tonight, and bringing with it another threat for strong to severe storms.
Storms will make their way across the Chesapeake Bay starting around 3 to 4 p.m., and will cross over Delmarva over the next several hours. Dynamics are favorable for some storms to develop 70+ mph wind gusts, large hail, and localized flooding rainfall. There is a low threat for a brief spin-up tornado as well for the entire peninsula.
The severe thunderstorm threat will come to an end late this evening, as skies will start to clear by Wednesday morning.
We'll wake up to temperatures in the low 70s on Wednesday, and the day will be mostly sunny and warm, but not as humid as the past few days.
The remnants of Tuesday evening's cold front could back into the Mid-Atlantic late Wednesday into Thursday, re-introducing us to another round of showers and thunder, although at this point, any severe threat looks to be low.
Then we'll be mostly sunny and comfortable for the rest of the week into what is shaping up to be a nice summer weekend.
In the tropics, we are watching two areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basin.
One tropical wave, in the deep tropics has only a ten percent chance of organizing as it heads west toward the Leeward Islands over the next seven days. Another wave coming off the coast of Senegal has a higher, but still low, 30 percent chance of development in the next seven days. Right now, neither system is a direct threat to land.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation near normal for August 23-August 29.