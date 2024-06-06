DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Thunderstorms ending, then clearing. Overnight lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, and more comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Sunday: Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Wednesday: Chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 80°F. Normal low: 60°F.
While most of Delmarva avoided severe weather this evening, we did have some strong storms down in Somerset, Worcester, and Accomack Counties, and a severe storm up in Queen Anne's county.
What likely happened is increased cloud cover Thursday afternoon stabilized the atmosphere just enough that the weak boundary that passed through just couldn't trigger the storms.
For the rest of Thursday night, there could still be a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder through about midnight, but otherwise, skies will gradually clear, with some isolated areas of patchy fog possible around sunrise Friday. Morning lows will be warm and muggy, only falling into the mid to upper 60s.
High pressure will settles in for the end of the work week, bringing quite delightful weather for Friday and Saturday, with lower humidity, and highs in the mid 80s on Friday, and around 80 degrees on Saturday.
Another cold front will bring a chance for some showers and thunder on Sunday, but at this point no widespread storms are expected.
Then another break with high pressure bringing mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday.
Long-range guidance is not in good agreement, but there could be a round of some heavier rain sometime around next Wednesday. Watch this space for updates.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development at this time in the Atlantic Basin. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for June 13 - June 19.