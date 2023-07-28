DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Some gusty thunderstorms early, then mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny early, then very hot with afternoon and evening thunderstorms, a few strong. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like 105°F or more. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Scattered showers and a few lingering thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
*Excessive Heat Warning for Dorchester, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties until 8 p.m. Saturday*
*Heat Advisory for all other counties (except the beaches) until 8 p.m. Saturday*
The heat wave continued on Delmarva Friday, and will continue for at least one more day.
Looking ahead to Friday evening, skies will be mostly sunny to mostly clear, but as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop west of the Chesapeake Bay, some may make it across the Bay this evening, and bring some gusty downpours and thunder. Many folks won't see thunderstorms this evening, but for those who do, be prepared to get into shelter and the storms will also feature frequent lightning.
The heat continues on Saturday under partly to mostly sunny skies, with a southwesterly breeze reinforcing the heat. Temperatures will again reach the mid to upper 90s, and with the humdity it could feel like 105°F or more at times.
A cold front will swing across the Mid-Atlantic late Saturday afternoon into evening, bringing with it a more widespread chance for some strong thunderstorms. As these storms will have access to lots of heat and humidity (thunderstorm fuel), be ready for damaging winds, frequent lightning, and downpours, as well as some hail and a low, but non-zero, threat of a brief spin-up tornado, with the greatest threat on the Midshore and in Delaware. These areas are under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather.
In the wake of the front, much more comfortable air will slide onto Delmarva, On Sunday, some showers and thunder could linger into the afternoon.
Then the rest of the week will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool, with highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the low to mid 60s.
Scattered thunderstorm chances will return late in the week.
A tropical wave between the Cape Verde and Leeward Islands has a medium, 60 percent chance of development as it moves west toward the Leeward Islands.
Two other low pressure systems, one of the Georgia coast, and one off the Nicaragua coast are being watched, but are unlikely to develop
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for August 4-August 10.