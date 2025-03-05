DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Winds from the west at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Sunny and seasonable. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Cooler. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 32°F.
Our severe weather threat on Delmarva has ended as the strongest of the storms have moved out to the ocean.
For the rest of our Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we'll see scattered on-and-off showers that could come with a few downpours. Lows will be mild, only falling into the mid 40s.
While a stray shower could linger through the Thursday morning commute, Thursday will see clearing skies becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. It will continue to be breezy, though, with west winds gusting to 35 mph or more at times. Temperatures will not be too chilly, though, in the mid 50s.
Temperatures stay generally above normal through Saturday. Guidance is suggesting a storm system will pass to our south this weekend. It looks like the majority of any precipitation will stay to our south, but I don't want to rule out increased cloud cover and a chance of a stray shower on Saturday and Sunday, especially on the Lower Eastern Shore and over Accomack County.
We'll be dry and mainly sunny to start the next work week with seasonable temperatures in the mid 50s Monday, and warm temperatures in the mid 60s Tuesday. A more substantial storm system could affect Delmarva later in the week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 12 - March 18.