Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING FOR THIS EVENING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft, becoming west late tonight. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Thursday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&