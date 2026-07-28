Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.