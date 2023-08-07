Forecast Updated on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible into the late afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms will pack very strong and gusty winds, lots of lightning, and lots of rain. Highs: 87-93. Winds: S 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: A few strong to severe storms possible early in the evening. Otherwise, turning partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Some fog is possible at dawn. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-25+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 85-91. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-72. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The setup is there across Delmarva where some strong to severe thunderstorms could traverse across Delmarva later this afternoon and this evening. At the moment as I write this very early Monday morning, the timing of the strongest storms looks to be from dinner time into the evening hours ( 6-9pm ). I think the biggest concerns on Delmarva will be very strong gusty winds, lots of rain, and lots of lightning. I can’t rule out an isolated tornado threat and if the cloud tops get high enough, I wouldn’t be surprised if we are dealing with a little small hail threat today. My advice is to stay weather aware this afternoon and this evening, especially if your plans take you across the bridge into Baltimore or the DC area. Have the WBOC Weather App Handy to have Live StormTracker Radar at your fingertips and severe weather alerts as they come for your area later today.
Once this front clears us tonight, we get a couple of days with slightly lower humidity levels with lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s. A weak boundary comes across Delmarva on Thursday with the chance of some afternoon and evening storms with another chance of storms by Saturday. The heat will be building over the coming days as temperatures by the weekend and early next week look to shoot back up into the 90s for many of us.