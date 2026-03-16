DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Scattered showers and strong winds. Lows in the low 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
St. Patrick's Day: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and cold. Highs in the low 40s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. A few showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
A strong low pressure system and associated cold front has been bringing severe weather to much of the eastern half of the United States, and that storm system is bearing down on Delmarva.
Severe weather did not develop as anticipated; Delmarva saw mainly gusty winds and moderate to at times heavy rain. However, strong winds remain a threat as the actual cold front causing this weather crosses Delmarva late Monday evening.
Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph could bring down tree limbs and cause isolated power outages.
For Saint Patrick's Day, the sun will make a return, but it will be cold and blustery. Highs only reach the mid 40s, and a gusty west wind will make it feel like the 30s.
The rest of the week will be mainly quiet, with temperatures returning to the 60s by Friday.
Our next chance for rain will possibly be on Saturday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation below normal for March 23 - March 29.