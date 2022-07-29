Forecast updated on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening thunderstorms about. Some may be quite heavy with a brief strong wind gust. Low 72°. Wind: Variable 1-7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, and not as hot. Less humid PM.High: 86-87°. Beaches will be cooler with temps. near 76° PM. Wind: N/NE 6-14 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly fair and a little cooler. Low 66°. Wind: Variable 1-7 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, and pleasantly warm. Not as muggy.High: 87°. Beaches will be cooler with temps. near 75° PM. Wind: S/SE 1-6 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be very warm and muggy with strong thunderstorms moving across the area. Some of these storms may produce a damaging wind gust. Look for lows near 71 degrees by sunrise with the storms ending by Midnight.
Cooler, and slightly less humid air will arrive on Saturday, with afternoon high temps. near 86 degrees. We will see some high clouds but no rain do to a dry and stable airmass. Winds will be light from the NW, and the beaches will reach the low 80's before a sea breeze drops coastal temps. to the mid 70's.
Sunday looks pleasantly warm with afternoon temps. near 86-87 but a decent sea breeze will cool the coastal beaches back to the mid 70's by midday. No rain is expected. Winds wil be light from the south inland, but a SE sea breeze at 10 mph will develop on the coast in the afternoon.
In the long range, More humid weather, with clouds and some passing showers will return Monday with temps. staying in the mid 80's. It will turn hot and muggy again by Tuesday and Wednesday, with PM temps. around 90°. Late next week looks quite hot with very muggy conditions. Temps. may reach the mid 90's by Friday with heat index values over 107.
The average high for today is 87 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.