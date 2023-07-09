Forecast updated on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 6:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We will see some heavy downpours this evening but the risk of any severe weather is dropping. Tomorrow looks dry with partly cloudy skies, but a hotter weather pattern will develop by mid-week with the heart index passing 100.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Showers ending but some will be heavy. Low 70° Wind: W 0-7 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High 85-87° inland and 83° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 78°. Wind: NW 6-12 mph. Winds on the coast NE 9-14 mph PM. Rain chance is around 5%.
Monday Night: Fair and humid. Low 68-70° Wind: W 1-6 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 88° inland and 82° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 77°. Wind: W 1-6 mph. Winds on the coast E 6-10 mph PM. Rain chance is around 10% at most.
Forecast Discussion:
Evening showers will die off after sunset, and we will see fair skies late tonight. It will be very muggy with lows near 70-72° by daybreak.
Monday will be warm and slightly less humid behind a weak cool front, with afternoon temperatures touching 85-86 degrees. Winds will become NW at 6-12 mph inland and NE on the beaches in the afternoon, with a sea breeze dropping temps. to around 77°. We should see plenty of sunshine Monday, and no rainfall is expected.
Tuesday will be warmer and humid with only very isolated late afternoon and evening thundershowers about. Winds will be light with a weak high pressure system over the area. Look for afternoon temperatures touching 88 degrees. Winds will become E at 10 mph on the beaches in the afternoon, with a sea breeze dropping temps. to around 77°.
In the long range: Look for hotter weather Wednesday through Thursday as winds turn to the west and a down slope flow develops. Look for high temps. near 92°. Heat index near 100-103°. Rain chances will increase Thursday night into Friday with some heavy storms cells around late in the day. Temperatures will edge back up to near 89-90° Friday and Saturday, but back closer to 92 Sunday. All in all it will be hot and muggy for the next ten days and this is on average the hottest weeks of the year.
The average low for early July is 69°, with a high temp. of 89°.