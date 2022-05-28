Saturday night: Mostly clear and mild. Light winds from the west. Lows in the lower 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and mild. L ows in the low to mid 60s.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm with a isolated showers or thunder. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers or thunder. Slightly cooler, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
In the wake of the cold front that brought strong storms to Delmarva on Friday, warm high pressure is building into the Mid-Atlantic which will result in summer-like weather across the Peninsula for the rest of Memorial Day weekend into the middle of next week.
Sunday through mid-week that high pressure will sit just off the east coast of the United States. That will mean generally south to southwesterly winds, which usually mean hotter than normal temperatures for Delmarva. Skies will be mostly sunny each day, and with winds that will be relatively light, in the 5 to 10 mph range over land, temperatures will rise well into the mid to upper 80s, with some lower 90s not out of the question, especially on Tuesday. The UV index will be very high, so take care to protect exposed skin when in the sun.
Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s for much of the upcoming week.
The next weather maker will be a cold front that will approach the region, likely in the Thursday to Friday timeframe. With it will come showers and a chance of some thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool off a little bit, but not much, with highs next weekend around 80°F.