DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Partly cloudy. A few pop-up showers or thunderstorms are possible, mainly on the Midshore. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with smoke haze. Some thunderstorms will be possible late. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and quite warm. Afternoon thunderstorms possible, a few could be strong. Highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy and hot. Some pop-up thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the upper 90s, except cooler at the beaches. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 90°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. Highs around 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 67°F.
Summer-like heat will be the weather headline as we look ahead to the weekend and beyond.
Tonight, a little bit of a trough that has formed just west of the Chesapeake Bay has been caused by the confluence of southwest winds west of the Bay, and easterly winds from Delmarva. This is triggering some showers and thunderstorms that could make it across the Bay and bring a few showers or rumbles of thunder to Delmarva overnight, mainly west of Route 13.
Then over the weekend, there will be a few impulses of energy that will tap into summer-like heat and humidity. This will bring partly cloudy for most of the day Saturday, with some showers and thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will be near seasonable, in the mid 80s.
While Saturday seems to have the chance for more widespread showers, Sunday will be quite a bit hotter, with temperatures climbing to near 90 degrees away from the beaches. Skies will be partly cloudy, and some strong thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon and evening. All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat of severe thunderstorms for Sunday.
Smoky haze will continue through the weekend, but we should notice slight improvements by Sunday.
Temperatures stay hot next week as the upper low bringing the impulses of energy starts to slowly slide east.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the heat Monday and Tuesday.
In the tropics, a disturbance southeast of Bermuda has a very low, 10 percent chance of development in the upcoming week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for July 7-July 13.