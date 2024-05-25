DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon or evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Some areas of patchy fog are possible after midnight. Muggy. Lows in the low 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a low chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 76°F. Normal low: 56°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
As many call Memorial Day weekend the "unofficial start of summer" it will feel like it on Delmarva.
Watch out for areas of locally dense fog this morning.
For the rest of our Saturday, skies will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the mid to possibly upper 80s. While rain isn't likely, I'm seeing dewpoints in the 60s, which coupled with highs in the 80s will mean plenty of energy to feed thunderstorms. However, there isn't much of a trigger mechanism, save for maybe a light seabreeze. However, I don't want to rule out a pop-up shower or thunderstorm given the abundant heat and humidity this afternoon. Severe storms are not likely.
Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with light winds, which means given continued humidity, areas of locally dense fog could be possible after midnight into Sunday morning.
Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with a warm, humid air mass over Delmarva. Temperatures will again climb into the mid 80s. While there isn't much of a forcing mechanism for showers and storms, again, I'm keeping a 20 percent chance of a pop-up thundershower in the forecast.
So for Saturday and Sunday, keep your outdoor plans! Just be ready to get into a sturdy shelter if you see dark clouds or hear thunder on the horizon; most folks will stay dry.
Memorial Day Monday will be a different story.
As a low pressure system approaches from the west, a warm front early will reinforce warm and humid air over Delmarva before a cold front in the afternoon and evening brings that more robust trigger mechanism for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has Delmarva under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe storms. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. The tornado threat is low, but not zero for any discrete cells that develop ahead of the cold front.
Then, with just a low chance of a pop-up shower on Tuesday, the rest of the week as we get ready to welcome on June will be partly to mostly sunny and more seasonable with afternoon highs in the 70s.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for June 1- June 7.