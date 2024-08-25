DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Light winds from the south. Highs in the mid 80s, with highs near 80°F at the beach.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a low chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a low chance of a stray shower. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 65°F.
High pressure continues to dominate the weather on Delmarva for our Sunday. There are likely to be a few layers of thin clouds filtering out the sun as we get a little bit more humidity in the upper levels of the atmosphere, but with mainly dry air, we won't see much more than that. Winds also remain light, mainly from a southerly direction.
Conditions for the Ocean City Air Show should be excellent, with good visibility and light winds making for good flying weather.
The weather will be warmer than last week, with some more 90s possible by Wednesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
A ridge over the central United States will slowly slide east, and there is a potential for a few disturbances to bring a low chance of a thunderstorm Monday afternoon and evening, but chances will be low and most folks will stay dry and comfortably summer-like.
We'll stay mainly dry Tuesday and Wednesday, but given warmer air and higher humidity levels (evidenced by overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s), I don't want to rule out a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm either day.
There looks to be a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms come Thursday and Friday as a low pressure system, and then a cold front transit the region.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for September 1 - September 7.
In the Tropics:
Tropical system development is not expected in the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.