Forecast updated on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clouds will clear tonight and it will be quite chilly. Milder air will arrive tomorrow but a cold front will pass through Friday with clouds followed by a colder and dry weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing and colder. Low 30-32°. Wind: light N 0-4 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder PM. High 51° inland with beaches at 48°. Wind: SW 8-12 mph but South at 8-14 mph on the coast.
Thursday Night: Mainly clear early then increasing clouds late. Low 36-38°. Wind: S 3-7 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. Turning breezy PM. High 51° inland with beaches at 49°. Wind: N 8-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
The skies will clear slowly tonight as a little drier air moves into the area. Look for lows around 31 degrees by daybreak. The winds will be light.
Thursday looks partly to mostly sunny as a weak high pressure ridge settles over the area. Winds will increase from the SW in the afternoon at 6-13 mph, and temperatures will reach the low 50's. Skies will start to cloud up Thursday night with temps. in the mid 30's by daybreak Friday.
Friday looks mostly cloudy as a cold front passes, and we may see some very spotty showers as well. Winds will increase from the NW in the afternoon at 8-17 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper 40's north to low 50's over southern Delmarva. It will turn colder Friday night with lows in the upper 20's by daybreak Saturday.
In the long range: Colder air will arrive Friday night with high temps. Saturday in the mid 40's, and around 50°on Sunday. The weekend looks mainly clear! Lows will dip into the upper 20's Saturday and Sunday mornings. Monday looks partly sunny with highs in the mid 40's, but it will be dry and likely Sunny. Tuesday will be blustery and cooler with temps. staying in the low 40's during the afternoon hours.
The average low for late-January is 28°,with a high temp. of 46°.