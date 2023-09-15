DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the north could gust to 25 mph or more. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dangerous rip currents continue at the beaches.
Friday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and not quite as breezy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 20 mph or more. Highs near 80°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny to start, then increasing clouds with a chance of showers late. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 80°F. Normal low: 60°F.
Delmarva is setting up for a pleasantly brisk, fall-like day as we wrap up the work week.
High pressure remains in charge to our northwest, as Hurricane "Lee" continues to churn in the Atlantic as it makes its way toward a landfall somewhere in Downeast Maine or Nova Scotia. The pressure gradient between the high and "Lee" will make for a gusty breeze from the north, that will feel refreshing over land, but cause dangerous rip currents to continue at the Atlantic beaches.
Small Craft Advisories are up for all of the waters around Delmarva.
Once "Lee" makes its way farther north, we'll see the breezes relax for a very pleasant Saturday, which will feature plenty of sunshine and seasonable high temperatures around 80 degrees.
A cold front will approach on Sunday which will be our next chance for rain. The timing as of Friday morning, looks like showers and maybe some thunder approaching late Sunday afternoon, and continuing through Monday morning. This doesn't look like a major rain or thunderstorm event, but could interrupt Sunday evening activities.
Then high pressure builds back into the Mid-Atlantic, and it looks like the rest of the upcoming week will be mostly sunny and seasonable, with highs around 80 degrees, and lows around 60 degrees.
We'll keep an eye on the tropics as another potential Atlantic hurricane could bring dangerous rip currents once again - but that is still very far out, and uncertainty is very high.
In the Tropics...
Hurricane "Lee" continues its northward trajectory, likely becoming a big problem for northern New England and the Canadian maritimes this weekend. Tropical Storm warnings are up from Rhode Island to Nova Scotia.
No direct effects are expected on Delmarva, save for dangerous rip currents and high shore break surf through the weekend.
Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm "Margot" is a hurricane, but is not expected to be a threat to land.
In the deep tropics, a tropical wave has a high, 90 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system. It is not a direct threat to land at this time, although we need to monitor it as its forecast track will be similar to "Lee". Should it become named, its name would be "Nigel." This storm could bring dangerous rip currents back to the beaches next weekend.
Another tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a low, 20 percent chance of development.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging well above normal and precipitation near normal for September 22-September 28.