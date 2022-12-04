DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cold. Not as windy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday night: Clear and cold. Frost likely. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mild. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: A few showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: A mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: A few showers. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 53°F. Normal low: 34°F.
The cold front that brought us a round of rain on Saturday has pushed well off to our east, and a much colder air mass associated with a ridge of high pressure is settling into the Mid-Atlantic.
While temperatures will be unseasonably cold, it won't be as breezy today, and with lots of sun, there won't be much of a bite to the chill.
Tonight, skies will be clear, and winds will be light with relatively low humidity. This will allow temperatures to fall quickly after sunset, with most of Delmarva likely falling into the 20s by Monday morning. With residual moisture from Saturday's rain in the ground, frost is likely, and you may need a few extra minutes to clear the windshields on your car before you head back to work and school
The forecast then gets a bit challenging rest of the week.
There will be a roughly stationary boundary stretched across the United States, from the southwest to North Carolina. A series of disturbances will travel along this boundary bringing rounds of showers to the Mid-Atlantic.
While there is a good deal of uncertainty as to just when a disturbance will develop and bring rain to our region, it looks like our bestchances for rain on Delmarva will be on Tuesday, and again on Friday. The rest of the Tuesday-Friday timeframe will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few stray showers. Temperatures will also be rather mild given the proximity of the boundary, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s before turning cooler by next weekend.