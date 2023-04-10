Forecast updated on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A large high pressure center is right over Delmarva this evening and it will drift slowly south. This means sunny, pleasant, and dry spring weather for several days.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 41. Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and mild. High 70°. Wind: SW 7-14 mph. Beaches will stay near 60 degrees all day with a south wind at 10-16 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and milder. Low 54°. Wind: SW 6-12 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly Sunny, breezy, and mild. High 79°. Wind: W 9-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and not as cold as last night with a light south wind all night. Morning low temps. will be near 41° inland and 45° on the coast.
Tuesday will be clear and sunny, with milder temperatures as a SW wind increases to 10-14 mph in the afternoon. The afternoon high temps. will be near 70°. Beaches will be cooler with a south wind, but should still reach 55-60° with much warmer air just inland.
Wednesday will be warmer still, with just a few passing clouds. Look for temperatures to reach 79 degrees by mid-afternoon. Winds will turn to the west behind a weak low-pressure trough and it will be breezy in the afternoon.
In the long-range: Thursday will be sunny and quite warm, with afternoon temps. near 81 degrees. Friday will also be sunny with high clouds and PM temps. will reach the low 80's. Clouds and scattered showers are possible Saturday with temps. in the mid 70's and rain chances will climb Sunday with temps. in the mid to upper 70's. Showers might linger into Monday, but the timing of a cold front Sunday/Monday is uncertain today. Monday temps. will likely be in the low 70's with mostly cloudy skies.
The average low for mid-March is 42°, with a high temp. of 64°.