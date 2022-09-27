Forecast updated on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 4:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low 49-51°. Wind: NW 4-11 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, and cooler. Breezy PM. High 71°. Wind: NW 7-16 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and cool. Low 51°. Wind: N 6-12 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny, with high clouds. Breezy and pleasant. High 71°. Wind: NE 8-16 mph. Wind gusts to over 20 mph near the beaches PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight with winds from the NW at under 10 mph. Lowest temps. will be in the upper 40's to near 50 degrees by sunrise. A large Canadian high pressure system will moved down over the Great Lakes Wednesday and bring more dry air to the NE U.S. We will see sunshine with just some scattered clouds with afternoon temperatures reaching 71 degrees. It will be breezy with low humidity as dew points remain in the 40's.
Thursday will be cool and breezy, with sunshine and a northeast breeze. Morning lows will dip into the upper 40's to near 51° away from the water. The afternoon temps. will be below the average for late September, and most spots will see highs around 71 degrees. Look for a steady wind from the northeast at 10-16 mph in the afternoon hours.
In the long range, Friday looks dry with increasing clouds and temps. again reaching to near 72 degrees in the afternoon.
Clouds will increase over the weekend with rain possible as early as Friday evening. The rain may be from the remains of Hurricane Ian and the track of this system after landfall is quite uncertain today. This means the weekend forecast has low confidence and may change.
Showers are also possible into Monday and temps. will likely be in the low 70's through Monday. Rain from Ian is still possible Monday but the long range forecast is uncertain because of the weak steering currents around Ian.
The average high for today is 76 degrees with an average low of 56 degrees.